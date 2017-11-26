Google Home Mini discount goes through December 31

While you might only have today and tomorrow to buy a Google Home Mini and get $10 off a Chromecast, Nest, Google Wifi or Google Home product in the future, if you just want a tiny smart speaker to run your apartment, you can still take advantage of a Black Friday deal all holiday season long.

While it doesn’t say on the product page at the Google Store, the Google Home Mini will be $29, down $20 from its original price, going through December 31 while supplies last. 9to5Google sourced this fine print tidbit from one of the Google Store’s promotional emails.

Originally $49, now $29 each. Offer valid starting November 23, 2017 12am PT through December 31, 2017 11:59pm PT while supplies last

It’s good to point out that third-party retailers may not participate in this extended deal, though in any case, they may make a small gain from a 99-cent surcharge on even-dollar pricing.