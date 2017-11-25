Android

Sony Xperia XA Ultra $179.99 at B&H for a limited time

Contents
Advertisement

One deal that came before Black Friday and has persisted beyond the dreaded consumerist holiday revolves around a 2016 mid-range phone from Sony that’s priced below a Motorola mid-ranger these days.

The Sony Xperia XA Ultra runs with a generally reliable (and prevalent) MediaTek Helio P10 chipset and has a big rear camera and a big front camera. And if you get it in the Graphite Black finish at B&H Photo for a limited time, you can still grab it at a discount of $70 — down to $179.99. Sony’s MSRP for the device also dropped from $299.99 to $249.99, which definitely helps.

But if you’re a camera freak on a shoestring budget, consider this deal. Especially because this deal was also on Amazon and stock ran out at that $180 price point way too early.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Via
Android Police
Source
B&H Photo
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
Amazon, BH Photo, Deals, discounts, News, Pricing, Sony, Xperia XA Ultra
, , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang

Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.