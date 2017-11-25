Sony Xperia XA Ultra $179.99 at B&H for a limited time

One deal that came before Black Friday and has persisted beyond the dreaded consumerist holiday revolves around a 2016 mid-range phone from Sony that’s priced below a Motorola mid-ranger these days.

The Sony Xperia XA Ultra runs with a generally reliable (and prevalent) MediaTek Helio P10 chipset and has a big rear camera and a big front camera. And if you get it in the Graphite Black finish at B&H Photo for a limited time, you can still grab it at a discount of $70 — down to $179.99. Sony’s MSRP for the device also dropped from $299.99 to $249.99, which definitely helps.

But if you’re a camera freak on a shoestring budget, consider this deal. Especially because this deal was also on Amazon and stock ran out at that $180 price point way too early.