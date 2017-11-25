Niantic rounds up $200 million ahead of Harry Potter game

Niantic Labs has scored $200 million in venture capital funds. It’s the company’s second round of funding since the AR games developer left Google ownership.

The maker of “Ingress” and “Pokemon Go” is currently working with Warner Bros. for the upcoming “Harry Potter: Wizards Unite,” set to be released early in 2018. All of these games feature Niantic’s hallmark of real-world navigation to in-game points of interest with further event interaction through augmented reality activity segments.

The Wall Street Journal reports that the chief backer was a firm called Spark Capital — as a result, a partner in that firm is joining Niantic’s board of directors. Other major investors were capital providers as well.

Google, Nintendo and The Pokemon Company contributed to the first round of funding valued at $30 million.