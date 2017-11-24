Android

Sony Xperia XZ and XZs get Android Oreo from today

Nokia isn’t the only one with an end-of-the-week treat for its customers who have a Nokia 8. Sony is charging forward with its software updates and that includes the pre-eminent flagship sub-series, the Xperia XZ. That includes this year’s Xperia XZs, too.

Those two devices are being upgraded to build 41.3.A.0.401 with Android 8.0 and the November 1 level security patch. It’s a 1.2GB download, so Wi-Fi would be the best way to grab this update unless you have an all-you-can-eat data plan and good reception.

In addition to the basic Oreo features, you also get more Xperia Actions, cadres of settings for specific use-cases like gaming and commuting, and better reminders for, say, when you need to finish an email in draft. It’s these sorts of features that Sony can pioneer and then slide into the Android Open Source Project code as suggestions that, more likely than not, will get taken up.

In any case, get the OTA or pull it down manually in the settings.

