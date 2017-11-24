With under-display fingerprint recognition pretty much out of contention as far as the Galaxy S9 duo is concerned, and a notch-containing design feeling highly unlikely, Samsung may have indeed settled on a conservative placement of its “next big thing’s” biometric sensor.

But while the back of the GS9 (Plus) is now widely expected to look like that sketchy case render from earlier this week, no one can be certain just yet of the front bezel size.

BGR’s sources claimed the phone’s forehead is actually envisioned as a fair bit narrower than what Ghostek depicted in the first semi-credible Galaxy S9 visual approximation. And now another reputable publication’s anonymous tipsters hint at a screen-to-body ratio “as high as 90 percent.”

That means only around 10 percent of the Galaxy S9 and S9+ frontal surface would be occupied by display borders, which frankly is quite difficult to even imagine. Mind you, the Galaxy S8, S8+ and Note 8 come with “modest” screen-to-body ratios (unofficially) circling 84 percent, and they already look stunning.

Other “all-screen” contenders currently flaunt numbers between 82 and 85 percent, although there’s a bit of confusion surrounding the real-life proportion of the Xiaomi Mi MIX 2, for instance.

Still, if Samsung can pull off a functional flagship phone design with 90 percent screen, squeezing all the essential sensors and front-facing camera into the remaining 10 percent surface, the company could well take its mobile industry domination to the next level in 2018.