Android

Samsung Galaxy S9 could set new screen-to-body ratio record, at around 90 percent

Contents
Advertisement

With under-display fingerprint recognition pretty much out of contention as far as the Galaxy S9 duo is concerned, and a notch-containing design feeling highly unlikely, Samsung may have indeed settled on a conservative placement of its “next big thing’s” biometric sensor.

But while the back of the GS9 (Plus) is now widely expected to look like that sketchy case render from earlier this week, no one can be certain just yet of the front bezel size.

BGR’s sources claimed the phone’s forehead is actually envisioned as a fair bit narrower than what Ghostek depicted in the first semi-credible Galaxy S9 visual approximation. And now another reputable publication’s anonymous tipsters hint at a screen-to-body ratio “as high as 90 percent.”

That means only around 10 percent of the Galaxy S9 and S9+ frontal surface would be occupied by display borders, which frankly is quite difficult to even imagine. Mind you, the Galaxy S8, S8+ and Note 8 come with “modest” screen-to-body ratios (unofficially) circling 84 percent, and they already look stunning.

Other “all-screen” contenders currently flaunt numbers between 82 and 85 percent, although there’s a bit of confusion surrounding the real-life proportion of the Xiaomi Mi MIX 2, for instance.

Still, if Samsung can pull off a functional flagship phone design with 90 percent screen, squeezing all the essential sensors and front-facing camera into the remaining 10 percent surface, the company could well take its mobile industry domination to the next level in 2018.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
100%
Hated It
0%
Source
SamMobile
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
Android, Galaxy Note 8, Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8 Plus, Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9 Plus, News, Rumors, Samsung
, , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Adrian Diaconescu

Adrian has had an insatiable passion for writing since he was in school and found himself writing philosophical essays about the meaning of life and the differences between light and dark beer. Later, he realized this was pretty much his only marketable skill, so he first created a personal blog (in Romanian) and then discovered his true calling, which is writing about all things tech (in English).