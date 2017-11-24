Android

Samsung Galaxy S9 display change, iPhone SE 2 & more – Pocketnow Daily

Watch today’s Pocketnow Daily as we talk about the Samsung Galaxy S9 rumors, which claim that it’ll compete against the iPhone in screen-to-body ratio. We then hear about the iPhone SE 2 that already has a possible launch date. Apple also seems to continue digging deep into AR by acquiring a company focused on it. Razer follows as we hear significant complaints about the camera quality on its new smartphone. We end today’s show talking about the Microsoft-oriented Samsung Galaxy Note 8 that’s currently being sold.

Stories:
Microsoft-ized Galaxy Note 8 now at Microsoft Store for $930
Razer Phone’s camera deemed “a dealbreaker,” but it will get better
Apple reportedly snaps up mixed reality headset maker to help with its own AR products
iPhone SE 2 talk revived for first half of 2018
Samsung Galaxy S9 could set new screen-to-body ratio record, at around 90 percent

