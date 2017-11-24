Redmi Note 5 in the wild has some major specs affirmed

Xiaomi wants to join everybody else at the 2:1 display table before the year closes out and it looks set to do so with the budget-minded Redmi Note 5. We saw a regulatory pass-over recently with some basic specifications, but we now have more details in a leak sent out on Chinese social media site Weibo.

The blurry picture is just clear enough to identify the phone as one of Xiaomi’s making with MIUI 9 on top of Android 7.1.2 for software. The diagnostics also tell us that the 2:1 display at 1080p resolution runs 5.93 inches across — that comes to a pixel density of 407 per inch.

Other items mentioned include a 12-megapixel rear camera, a power-efficient Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 chipset paired with a large 4,000mAh battery and what looks to be 64GB of total storage, minus OS and some light use. These items match the earlier TENAA report we saw, but the original post cautions us that it can’t verify the veracity of the picture.

Curved corners make this plain-looking slab look just a bit classier than its potential price may suggest as the Redmi line tends to drive home value rather than panache. Indeed, rumors have targeted a start price at around ¥1,399 or $200. One sign of that cost-reduction principle is the Snapdragon 625 which has appeared on some units of the Redmi Note 4 and Mi A1 — it’s a sipper of a chipset when it comes to energy and it’s worked out before, so why change if it isn’t necessary?

No word on a due date just yet, but this will be an interesting launch to catch.