Android 8.0 Oreo update officially rolls out to Nokia 8 worldwide, 6 and 5 are up next
It would have been fitting for the Nokia 8 to run Android 8 out the box, but even though HMD Global is fully committed to Google’s “pure, secure and up-to-date” software vision, early adopters of the company’s most powerful phone yet have had to settle for pre-installed Nougat goodies.
Commercially released just a couple of months back, the Snapdragon 835-powered 5.3-incher swiftly offered public beta testers a chance to take the upgraded OS for a spin before rolling out to the masses.
After reviewing feedback from “well over” 2000 users eager to help, and carefully polishing “everything”, the official Android 8.0 Oreo update is now available for all Nokia 8 units in circulation.
Of course, the OTA rollout will be “phased”, although it shouldn’t take more than a couple of days to reach unlocked Nokia 8 variants worldwide. “Some” operators need a little more time to “review the SW”, but even in “those cases”, you’re merely looking at a release delayed by a week or so.
Bottom line, it seems that HMD has pulled off a fast and presumably silky smooth OS revision, proving once again it knows how to listen to consumer needs and deliver on key promises, despite lacking the experience of other smartphone manufacturers. And yes, the Nokia 6 and 5 are next in line for Oreos, with “Beta Labs” set to open their doors for the two mid-range models “soon.”