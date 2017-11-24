Samsung has a long tradition of advertising hot new Galaxy devices at the expense of the competition, even though the chaebol has been making big bucks off of iPhones for years, and a compelling product like the Note 8 probably doesn’t need controversy to sell in large numbers anyway.

But we’re starting to get the feeling that Samsung’s marketing execs simply enjoy making fun of Apple, especially when they come up with hilarious antics like that one guy’s notch-inspired haircut.

Then again, they say what goes around comes around, and while Apple rarely hits back at Samsung’s constant lampooning efforts, other companies are occasionally capable of sharp satire as well.

Case in point, Motorola, aka Lenovorola, which is no longer a force to be reckoned with in terms of US high-end smartphone sales. But that’s not stopping the latest Moto Z2 Play commercial from simultaneously taking on both Apple and Samsung.

Ignoring the obvious fact the Z2 Play is not exactly a match for the Galaxy S8 or Note 8 in many pivotal departments, the ad bills the modular Snapdragon 626 5.5-incher as superior to the competition thanks to the Insta-Share Projector add-on.

Of course, that particular Moto Mod is quite expensive outside of promotional periods, but some people could still deem it a solid reason for an “up-upgrade.”