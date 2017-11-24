The LG Watch Style and Watch Sport haven’t been able to bring Android Wear to the mainstream of the tech industry, despite running a vastly improved version of Google’s wearable platform out the box, lacking the utility, horsepower and even cellular support needed to take on the market-dominating Apple Watch.

But that may well be for the best as far as bargain hunters are concerned this holiday season. After all, if these two had managed to sell like hotcakes, you probably wouldn’t be able to buy one of them at a whopping 60 percent discount right now.

That’s $150 off the recommended retail price of the LG Watch Style, and at least in theory, the irresistible Black Friday deal should run through the end of Cyber Monday, i.e. November 27 at 11:59pm ET.

Something tells us B&H Photo Video might start running low on inventory much sooner than that though, so you don’t want to put off the purchase for too long. The product’s list of shortcomings is still rather lengthy, with no built-in GPS, heart rate monitor, NFC or even its own speaker, but at $99.99, you certainly get plenty of advanced features and capabilities.

First and foremost, a sharp 360 x 360 full circle P-OLED screen. Also, a Snapdragon Wear 2100 processor, 512MB RAM, 4GB storage, IP67 water and dust resistance, accelerometer, gyroscope, and both Android and iOS compatibility.

B&H only sells the LG Watch Style in titanium at $99, with rose gold models fetching $119.99 apiece, and silver variants available in exchange for $220 or so. You obviously get a standard one-year warranty, and free shipping nationwide.