Android

Honor V10 supposedly leaked out in photo

Contents
Advertisement

We can’t decide if this photo could be considered “in the wild” or a render, given how much obfuscation of the background elements. In any case, a new picture on China’s Weibo social platform is supposedly revealing how the upcoming Honor V10 will look like.

Simply put, it’s a glossy jewel of a slate with minimal top and bottom bezels and almost-gone side bezels. The appearance of excessive refraction gives us some doubt about how real this picture is, but nevertheless, Honor tends to paste on some intriguing designs on its parent company Huawei’s hand-me-down internals. In this case, the Honor V10 is expected to take on specifications from the Huawei Mate 10 Pro — note the 2:1 aspect ratio displays on each.

The Honor V10 will debut in China on November 28.

This isn’t the only phone that got spotted today: Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 5 may have also gotten a peek.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Via
PhoneArena
Source
Weibo
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
China, Honor, Honor V10, Huawei, Mate 10 Pro, News, photos, Rumors, weibo
, , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang

Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.