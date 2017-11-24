Honor V10 supposedly leaked out in photo

We can’t decide if this photo could be considered “in the wild” or a render, given how much obfuscation of the background elements. In any case, a new picture on China’s Weibo social platform is supposedly revealing how the upcoming Honor V10 will look like.

Simply put, it’s a glossy jewel of a slate with minimal top and bottom bezels and almost-gone side bezels. The appearance of excessive refraction gives us some doubt about how real this picture is, but nevertheless, Honor tends to paste on some intriguing designs on its parent company Huawei’s hand-me-down internals. In this case, the Honor V10 is expected to take on specifications from the Huawei Mate 10 Pro — note the 2:1 aspect ratio displays on each.

The Honor V10 will debut in China on November 28.

This isn’t the only phone that got spotted today: Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 5 may have also gotten a peek.