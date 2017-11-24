Microsoft-ized Galaxy Note 8 now at Microsoft Store for $930

Samsung and Microsoft came together earlier this year to launch software-enriched Galaxy devices on the Microsoft Store. The Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus were the first two devices with have the Microsoft Launcher pre-loaded as well as all the trimmings of the Office suite.

Months later, the chaebol has a new phone on the list: the Galaxy Note 8. If you prefer Cortana over Bixby, Outlook over the Samsung Mail client — blech — and an S Pen stylus over no stylus, this is the phone for you. Unfortunately, you won’t have any Black Friday discount to take advantage of: it’s at its MSRP of $929.99.

To be sure, you’re getting all the Infinity Display you can as well as those dual cameras in the the back, too. And it’s still Android. But you do have a few nifty pre-loads from Microsoft if your ecosystem demands that you use its products.

Get at it with the source link below.