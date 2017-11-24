If you don’t have an old phone to trade in, refuse to sign up for monthly installment plans or get locked down to any one carrier, and prefer upfront discounts to gift cards and freebies, we come bearing good news today.

For a limited time, ranging from 24 to 96 hours, depending on your retailer of choice, the US unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note 8, Galaxy S8 and S8+ are available nationwide with significant savings.

Normally priced at around $950, the GSM and CDMA-compatible Note 8 with no obligations or strings attached of any sort has dropped as low as $779.99 for Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2017.

That’s how much B&H Photo Video currently charges for an SM-N950U variant with a standard one-year warranty, although only the Orchid Gray flavor is ready for immediate delivery at the time of writing. The “Midnight Black” is backordered, promising availability in 3 to 7 business days, while the Maple Gold costs an exorbitant $979.99.

Best Buy is the place to go if you want the black option shipped ASAP, alongside gray and even “Deepsea Blue” versions. But that particular retailer charges $799.99, and so do Walmart and Amazon.

Meanwhile, Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and B&H can all hook you up with an unlocked Galaxy S8+ in a range of colors at $674.99 instead of an $825 MSRP. Last but not least, the “regular-sized” Galaxy S8 fetches $575 at the moment across most authorized sellers in the US, down from a manufacturer suggested price of $725.

You probably have to look elsewhere for bargains, but these discounts are nothing to scoff at either. After all, we’re talking about some of the world’s most popular high-end Android smartphones.