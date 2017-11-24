Every day is a busy shopping day for devoted fans of the world’s most profitable company and second largest smartphone vendor around, so Apple doesn’t need to do much to shine during the always lucrative holiday season.

Black Friday isn’t even called Black Friday on Cupertino’s official website, with the US Apple Store instead holding a generic “one-day” sale on iPhones, iPads, Apple Watches and Macs.

That sounds way more exciting than it actually is, as buyers of the aforementioned products can’t get outright discounts for their November 24 purchases. You’re merely looking at complimentary gift cards, and the list of iDevices eligible for up to $150 coupons unfortunately doesn’t include the iPhone 8, 8 Plus or iPhone X.

You can’t even score a free voucher with an Apple Watch Series 3, while the Series 1 wearable and iPhone SE are sold alongside modest $25 Apple Store gift cards.

It goes without saying that eligible Macs, including the iMac, Mac Pro, MacBook, MacBook Pro and MacBook Air, reap the highest discounts on subsequent orders, although $150 still doesn’t exactly qualify as an irresistible (potential) Black Friday deal.

Meanwhile, the iPhone 7, 7 Plus, 6s, 6s Plus, 9.7-inch new iPad and iPad mini 4 are offered through the end of today at their standard prices with bundled $50 gift cards, and finally, iPad Pro models (both 10.5 and 12.9-inchers) include $100 GCs. That’s better than nothing, but a lot worse than what a number of third-party retailers and carriers can hook you up with right now.