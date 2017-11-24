It’s raining sweet Black Friday deals on those Moto-branded smartphones that aren’t exactly selling like hotcakes in the high-end US market segment but constantly stand out at ultra-low prices with mid-range features.

If you’re having trouble deciding what device to purchase, in what configuration and from what retailer, you can’t go wrong with Amazon’s latest Moto G5 Plus special offer.

The only “catch” is you’ll need a Prime membership and a tolerance for largely discreet lockscreen ads in order to get the 64GB storage and 4GB RAM-packing version of the 5.2-inch G5 Plus at $179.99.

That’s a whopping $120 discount, mind you, or 40 percent off the handset’s “standard” list price, while $199.99 currently buys you an ad-free model with half the aforementioned memory and local digital hoarding room.

Both Motorola and Best Buy have the 64GB ROM/4GB RAM Moto G5 Plus SKU on sale for $225 sans sponsored screensavers, so clearly, Amazon is the way to go if you want to save a boatload of money and don’t mind signing up for Prime service.

180 bucks will get you a surprisingly well-built metal phone with a best-in-class 12MP dual autofocus camera, all-day battery, blazing fast charging, an octa-core Snapdragon 625 processor, fingerprint recognition, and near-stock Android 7.0 Nougat with an 8.0 Oreo update around the corner.