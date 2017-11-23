Android

ZTE Blade V8 Pro down to $150 as part of Black Frday Week

One of the latecomers to the Black Friday frenzy for smartphones is ZTE — part of that is to be expected as it tries and sell people on the Axon M, a carrier exclusive in all the regions it’s available. It’s also been a year or so since the last conventional flagship came about, the Axon 7.

So, what we’re left with are a couple of deals, one on accessories and one on a mid-range device.

The Blade V8 Pro, which started at $230 and is now usually near $200, has taken a dip to $149.98 for the next week. It’s not the most up-to-date device with Android 6.0 Marshmallow, but it does have a high-quality DAC with Dolby Audio, dual 13-megapixel cameras at the back and a full HD display, along with a power-sipping Snapdragon 625 chipset from Qualcomm. Really, there’s not much more to ask for.

If you happen to be buying an Axon M from, say, AT&T in the United States, you can get 18 percent off a pair of accessories: a leather pouch and a 3.5mm headphone jack splitter is $40.99 while a protective bumper case with the splitter is $36.99. Add in a vent car mount to the latter option and it’s $64.99.

The deals are only good through November 30, Central Time.

