Thanksgiving Day is not exactly a traditional time for product announcements, but Verizon just discreetly took the wraps off the ultra-low-cost Ellipsis 10 HD tablet anyway.

Unofficially rendered in press-friendly quality exactly six months back, this doesn’t look radically different from Big Red’s original own-brand Ellipsis 10, obviously improving the specifications of the 2015 mid-ranger in several meaningful ways.

Confusingly enough, both the Ellipsis 10 and 10 HD sport large Full HD IPS LCD screens with 1920 x 1200 pixel resolution. But the new guy runs Android 7.0 Nougat out the box, also packing an unspecified 2.0GHz octa-core processor, 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage.

The cameras are upgraded as well, from 5 and 2 to 8 and 5MP, and although the Verizon Ellipsis 10 HD features a slightly heftier 9,300mAh battery, it’s also lighter and just as thin (or thick) as its predecessor.

All in all, you can probably find better ways to spend $300 this holiday season than buying this particular slate outright, but that $29.99 on-contract deal is quite hard to resist.

The same goes for Verizon’s $0 Black Friday Asus ZenFone V offer requiring no trade-in. Just a new line of service, a $240 device payment purchase, and your $240 will be returned as monthly bill credit. And yes, this is the Snapdragon 820 and 4GB RAM-powered version we’re talking about, not the downgraded Live model unveiled recently with a Snapdragon 425 SoC and 2 gigs of memory.

Last but not least, we have the full deets on the carrier’s Black Friday deals taking “up to 50 percent off the best Android phones.” The Moto Z2 Force, Google Pixel 2 and Samsung Galaxy S8 are half off for a limited time with installment plans and unlimited service, while the Pixel 2 XL, Galaxy S8+ and Note 8 can be yours for 35 percent less than usual. Not too shabby!