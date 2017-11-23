Android

Unlocked Moto G4 starts at all-time low $100 in B&H Black Friday Deal Zone today only

Although we’ve already extensively covered the Black Friday deals revealed early by a large number of device manufacturers and retailers, it’s always a good idea to keep an eye on a few discount specialists that may not like to prematurely show their hands.

You can definitely expect a bunch of sweet Amazon “Deals of the Day” frequently refreshed and expanded over the next 96 hours or so, while the special holiday “Deal Zone” over at B&H Photo Video currently includes an unprecedented Moto G4 bargain.

Now, we know this mid-range 5.5-incher is a little long in the tooth, and with the G5 Plus recently marked down to $170 in a standard, ad-free version, you’re probably seriously doubting the bang for buck here.

But you have to keep in mind that the Moto G4 used to fetch $180 not long ago, going all the way down to $99.99 through the end of today, November 23, from B&H. A Benjamin will buy you a GSM and CDMA-compatible unlocked 16GB configuration in black or white, running close-to-stock Android 7.0 Nougat, and packing an octa-core Snapdragon 617 processor, as well as 2GB RAM.

You can get the same overall decent specs from a Moto G4 variant with 32GB internal storage space, priced at $114.99 for the next few hours, down from a $200 MSRP. Also, 1080p screen resolution, 13 and 5MP cameras, 3000mAh battery capacity, TurboPower charging, and a water repellent coating. Age is indeed just a number, far less important than value for money when it comes to these celebratory promos.

