The Pocketnow Black Friday 2017 deals watchlist

Another year, another Thanksgiving, another Black Friday on the way and a Cyber Monday to boot. Fortunately, if you’re smart enough and have tech-obsessed friends you’re giving gifts to, you can probably do all your shopping on your phone or computer. And we have the ways to do it.

The Pocketnow team has compiled as many deals as we could. All you have to do is figure out your budget and where to grab your things. We’ll start on unlocked devices and then go into the carriers.

Top-end smartphones

You can get gift cards, vouchers or straight-up discounts for iPhones (including the iPhone X) and the Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+ and Note 8 between $200 and $350. Target and Walmart have the vouchers while Best Buy’s discounts are only for the Sprint and Verizon Galaxies.

From today through Monday, Samsung is offering up to $400 in trade-in credit for its phones. It’s also offering a free DeX dock or Gear VR with a flagship purchase.

If you buy a V30 and get a second LG product, you can get up to $400 back.

The HTC U11 is $50 off and the price includes a free pair of JBL earphones.

In the year-old phones category, the Huawei Mate 9 is down to $400.

Budget smartphones

The regular GSM BlackBerry KEYone is $50 off on Amazon.

is $50 off on Amazon. The Amazon Prime Exclusive editions of the LG G6+, LG Q6 are $50 off while the Moto E4 Plus is $20 down.

Motorola also has the same discount as well as heavy discounts on the Moto Z2 Play and Moto X4. Many of these phones are compatible with the four major US networks.

The Honor 6X is $50 off to $150.

Carriers

On postpaid, AT&T is giving a free iPhone 7, a free V20. There’s also a free ZTE Maven 3 on prepaid

Sprint’s deals include the Essential Phone for $145 over two years.

Verizon will give you a free ASUS ZenFone V or will take up to half-off on the big Android phones through signing up for an unlimited data plan.

Cricket has free phones from LG and ZTE and big advantages for switchers.

T-Mobile is holding “buy one, get one free” promos on 2017 Galaxy phones and the iPhone 8 and has a deep discount on the Moto Z2 Force.

Mint SIM and ROK Mobile have wholesale deals on service, both half-off or better.

Tablets and Smartwatches

The Huawei Watch 2 Sport is $120 off and the Watch 2 Classic is $150 off. Various models of the MediaPad M3 and T3 are $20 to $70 off. The MateBook X and MateBook E are both $300 off.

Fossil is cutting prices off of nearly its entire Amazon catalog.

Samsung is taking $50 off the Gear IconX, Gear Sport and Gear Fit2 Pro, $70 off the Gear S3 classic , $100 off the Galaxy Tab A 10.1″ and $120 off the Galaxy Tab S3 9.7″. Its latest Chromebooks are also $100 off.

Amazon is taking $30 off the Kindle, Fire 7 and Kindle Paperwhite and $50 off the Fire HD 10.

At Verizon, any iPad is $250 off, but with a service contract. The 32GB iPad is just $199 on contract and $99.99 with an iPhone purchase. The network’s own-make Ellipsis 10 HD, running on Android, is $29.99 on contract.

A Surface Pro with an Intel Core i5 and 256GB storage with a Type Cover is $329 off from Microsoft. Customers can also bundle in a Harman Kardon Invoke with a Surface Laptop purchase for $199 off.

Artificial Intelligence

Amazon has a slate of discounts on its Alexa products, including $20 off the Echo Dot and the Echo. The Amazon Tap and Echo Show are $50 off.

The Google Home Mini is $20 off and the Google Home is $50 off.

There are plenty more micro-sales to be had between now and next Friday. Be sure to keep it on Pocketnow and we’ll keep an eye out on any deals that may surface from this weekend, Cyber Monday and onwards.