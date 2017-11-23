Instant image search and utilization through Google Assistant has come to the Pixel phones in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, India and Singapore.

Google Lens is now (or will soon be) accessible right from Google Assistant with a swipe up from the bottom-right corner.

You’ll get taken to a viewfinder experience. All you have to do is point at some text and have it copied or go straight through to the URL. Anything with a visual element from architecture to art, statues to books and movies to barcodes can get picked up. You can look up more information or fill out text fields in your contacts app or on a form. You can even get some touring tips from Google Maps.

All this takes is an update to the Google Assistant app. Keep in mind that Lens is already being used to recognize faces and objects in Google Photos. This just takes the need to store an image file away from the process.