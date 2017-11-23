Android

Pixel phones get instant access to Google Lens through Google Assistant

Contents
Advertisement

Instant image search and utilization through Google Assistant has come to the Pixel phones in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, India and Singapore.

Google Lens is now (or will soon be) accessible right from Google Assistant with a swipe up from the bottom-right corner.

You’ll get taken to a viewfinder experience. All you have to do is point at some text and have it copied or go straight through to the URL. Anything with a visual element from architecture to art, statues to books and movies to barcodes can get picked up. You can look up more information or fill out text fields in your contacts app or on a form. You can even get some touring tips from Google Maps.

All this takes is an update to the Google Assistant app. Keep in mind that Lens is already being used to recognize faces and objects in Google Photos. This just takes the need to store an image file away from the process.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
33%
Want It
33%
Had It
33%
Hated It
33%
Via
TechCrunch
Source
Google
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
AI, cameras, Google, Google Assistant, Google Lens, HTC, LG, News, Pixel, Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL, Pixel XL
, , , , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang

Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.