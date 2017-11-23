iPhone SE 2 talk revived for first half of 2018

For fans of small phones, you may have an upgrade coming ahead next year instead of this one.

Apple has been working to establish an iPhone production base with partner manufacturer Wistron in Bangalore. That tangle was part of a complicated bid with the government to get an Apple Store into India, but that’s an entirely different story.

But the main speculation surrounding that factory was that it would be producing the next generation of the iPhone SE, the four-inch iPhone from 2016 with close-to-flagship specifications. The phone is regarded as an improved iPhone 5c and has had good uptake in both developing and first-world markets.

Word from the Economic Daily News now says that Wistron is now looking for land to expand its factory real estate and supply chain to support a new iPhone SE. The EDN reports from foreign sources that the device may get Touch ID capabilities and debut in the first half of 2018 at a price of $450.

Wistron has seen an uptick in business with Apple. Infinite Loop has been tasking its main contract assembler, Foxconn, with building iPhone X and iPhone 8 Plus units while Wistron has started to move away from older, lower-end iPhones, putting together iPhone SE and iPhone 8 units across its Chinese and Indian plants.