If you’ve been on the fence about Verizon’s progressively sweeter Pixel 2 promos, maybe hoping the official Google Store would provide heftier outright discounts for the holidays, now’s a pretty good time to throw caution to the winds and pull the trigger over at Big Red. Unless you’re completely put off by the controversial hardware and glitchy software of the two new stock Android phones.

Meanwhile, Big G can only cut you a few solid Black Friday deals on apps, games, music subscriptions, movies and books through the Play Store, as well as smart home devices, VR headsets, digital media players and mesh routers.

Stateside, you can get similar (read identical) savings with Google Home, Home Mini, Daydream View and Chromecast purchases from a number of trusted third-party retailers.

Still, if you’d rather do your Christmas shopping at the online hardware Google Store, it’s nice to know you won’t be overcharged starting today and through Monday, November 27, at 11:59pm PT, or while supplies last.

Probably the most compelling bargain right now is a “donut-sized” Google Home Mini priced at $29 instead of $49, and sold with an additional $10 coupon you can apply towards a separate “Home and Entertainment” purchase.

The normal-sized Google Home is available at $50 off list, i.e. 79 bucks, while the new Daydream View costs $79 after a $20 markdown. Both the standard Chromecast and Chromecast Ultra come with $15 discounts, the Chromecast Audio is $10 off, and a Google Wifi fetches $99 instead of $129, with a special 3-pack setting you back $249, not $299.