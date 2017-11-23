Echo Buttons are the buzzers you need for games with Alexa

Just having a couple of buttons to smash that aren’t part of a controller or a keyboard or a phone sometimes can really soothe the beast sometimes. And sometimes, you just want to get the answer in before the other person.

Amazon is pushing the casual gaming potential of its smart assistant, Alexa, through new Echo Buttons.

Multiplayer experiences for games like “Beat the Intro,” “Button Monte” and “Sounds Fun with Mike Epps” are enhanced by not just having to take turns, but by enabling a free-for-all with a press of the buzzer.

Up to four Echo Buttons can pair with an Echo (both generations), Echo Dot, Echo Show, Echo Plus or Echo Spot. Each button needs two AAA batteries. They come in a pair (and with four batteries) for $19.99 and pre-orders going up now will ship on December 19.