AT&T probably has more important things to worry about than not being able to attract enough bargain hunters this holiday season, but that doesn’t mean you can’t find a couple of decent Black Friday deals at the nation’s second largest wireless service provider.

Unfortunately, the one that seems the most enticing at first glance also has a bunch of strings attached. You not only have to sign an iPhone 7 monthly installment agreement and activate the device on a cellular plan costing at least $50 a month, but get DirecTV service as well for an extra $29.99 and up every 30 days.

The prize is a completely free 32GB configuration of the aforementioned 2016-launched 4.7-inch iOS handset… after 30 monthly bill credits covering the $549.99 retail value.

If you want something a little simpler, the gratis Android-powered LG V20 merely requires an AT&T Next contract. The entry-level ZTE Maven 3 is even easier to get at no charge with just a new line of service and activation of a $45 or $65 prepaid plan until December 4.

Those who switch to DirecTV between today and November 27 can redeem $200 AT&T Visa Reward Cards with little to no hassle, while smart home deals include a $30 Amazon Echo Dot, $79 Google Home and $29 Google Home Mini, all valid through Cyber Monday, i.e. November 27 only.

All in all, there’s nothing you can truly call irresistible, but AT&T can still save the right person a good few hundred dollars to spend on Christmas gifts for loved ones.