If it’s not too early for increasingly heated Samsung Galaxy S9 speculation, it also feels like a good enough time to get the Xiaomi Mi 7 gossip ball rolling.

After all, the world’s fifth largest smartphone vendor deserves some attention for its flagship designs as well, not just low and mid-end products like the Redmi Y1 and Mi A1. Who knows, maybe the Mi 7 will take the recent Western expansion of the Mi MIX 2 to the next level. Or at least sell in decent numbers in a couple of key global markets.

While availability is likely to remain a mystery for several more months, a few paramount specs and features may have already been revealed by a (moderately) reliable source. According to supply chain insiders quoted by MyDrivers, the Xiaomi Mi 7 is envisioned as a top-shelf 6-inch trend follower with a 2:1 aspect ratio and razor-thin screen bezels.

That extra-large OLED panel would be a departure from both the 5.15-inch and 5.99-inch IPS LCDs on the Mi 6 and Mi MIX 2, with Samsung at the top of the manufacturers’ candidate list.

A rear-mounted fingerprint reader is reportedly “certain”, as the technology to embed the biometric sensor into the display still needs time to mature. The same goes for 3D facial recognition, which Xiaomi will consider adopting down the line.

Nonetheless, the Mi 7 is shaping up like an absolute beast, Snapdragon 845 processing power, 6GB RAM, dual 16MP rear cameras and all. The next-gen flagship could even integrate wireless charging, and improve the aperture of its two main shooters to f/1.7 in addition to megapixel counts.

Somehow, the price is expected to remain low, at around $410 (2,699 yuan), which raises serious doubt about the report’s credibility. But we can dream, can’t we?