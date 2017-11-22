T-Mobile Moto Z2 Force is basically half-off original price

The Moto Z2 Force has been slow on sales at the US carriers and the one thing that’s had us worried about that was the pricing: anywhere between $700 and $800. And it only launched in late July.

Well, four months in and we’re seeing the ax fall, at least at T-Mobile. The price has taken a permanent fall to $375 full retail price or $15 down and $15 monthly for two years on an equipment installment plan.

Another piece of the puzzle that set the phone to fail was the fact that the screen seemed to scratch more easily than previous Shatter Shield implementations. Sadly, unlike previous implementations, users won’t be able to get replacement top layers to get a clean slate. Perhaps count that as part of the price.