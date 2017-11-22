Swappa expands into Home Tech with Echos, Sonos, Nest products

If you’ve got a smart speaker you want to sell on the open market or a connected security camera that hasn’t seen anything ever, you have a new place to consider: Swappa.

The peer-to-peer trading post for smartphones, wearables, laptops and even console games has expanded into the Home Tech space with sections for Amazon and Google assistant devices, Sonos speakers, robotic vacuums from Neato and iRobot plus Nest security and thermostat items.

Users will go through Swappa’s standard verification and moderation processes to sell those devices so buyers know they’re going into a good deal — and if it’s not a good deal, that there’s a way things will get fixed.

Fees are also lower here than on eBay where, just by its open nature, has had a big head-start in this sector. But the more competition, the better.