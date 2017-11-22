Android

Samsung Galaxy S9 leaked, OnePlus 5T sales & more – Pocketnow Daily

Watch today’s Pocketnow Daily as we talk about the recent leaks of the Samsung Galaxy S9 in case renders. Then we talk about the OnePlus 5T sales, and the bad news about its compatibility with Project Treble. Then we talk about the BlackBerry KEYone sequel and its changes in specifications. Google then takes the spotlight with the news that its been tracking user data without consent. We end today’s show with deals on the Google Play Store.

Stories:
Android games, apps, movies and books feature on Google’s list of Play Store Black Friday deals
Google recklessly collected location info from unaware Android users for months on end
BlackBerry KEYone sequel inches closer to release with benchmark ‘confirming’ 6GB RAM
OnePlus 5T breaks launch day sales records, lacks Project Treble support
This may (or may not) be our first ‘spot-on’ look at the back of the Galaxy S9

