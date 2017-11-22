Whether you personally love or hate Samsung’s “Infinity Display” approach to the whole smartphone bezel-slaying concept, numbers don’t lie, and right now, they seem to tell the story of two very successful high-end mobile devices with razor-thin screen borders.

There’s obviously no reason to radically change a winning flagship design… two years in a row, but the Galaxy S8 and Note 8 hardly look perfect, so a couple of important refinements are still to be expected with Samsung’s “next big thing.”

Unfortunately, the market-leading chaebol is once again unlikely to be able to adopt a screen-embedded fingerprint reader. But according to multiple semi-reliable inside sources, the Galaxy S9 should at least position the biometric sensor a little more wisely and conveniently than its predecessor.

One such possible arrangement is today rendered based on information from “the factory that is building Samsung’s new flagship phones”, or at least that’s what BGR is claiming. The Galaxy S9’s purported looks are mostly concealed by a (fugly) Ghostek case, but we can clearly see an interesting rear-facing dual cam setup and fingerprint scanner mounted below that main shooter.

The two cameras are displayed vertically rather than horizontally as on the Galaxy Note 8, and all in all, it should be easier this way to locate the fingerprint sensor without looking. Moving to the front, it’s probably pointless to pass aesthetic judgment, as BGR’s sources say the phone’s forehead is actually envisioned as narrower, and the top speaker also looks “a bit different” in real-life prototypes.

The rendered back should be “spot-on”, but it’s a tad early for Galaxy S9 and S9+ designs to have been finalized. Besides, this exact same smartphone accessory manufacturer spectacularly failed in guessing the Galaxy S8’s look ahead of time last year.