Pixel 2 bootloader unlockable again with a factory reset

Developers finding that their Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL could not be tinkered with as the bootloader, which should be unlockable, couldn’t be unlocked — a dishonor only meant for the Verizon version of the devices.

In the developer options, the OEM unlock option has been grayed out for many users, leaving them without a way to put in a ROM of their own or superuse a device.

The problem has been on the Google Issue Tracker for nearly three weeks, but there’s finally been a fix. All it’ll take for developers to unlock their bootloader is to factory reset their device and make sure that the device is connected to the internet while it is in setup.

 

