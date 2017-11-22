OnePlus 5T band support does not equal Sprint or Verizon compatibility

The OnePlus 5T works on 35 networks around the world. It can take in two SIMs at once and support pretty much any band that a cellular carrier might use, including one bit of CDMA spectrum.

But just because Motorola can produce devices with support for all four US major networks doesn’t mean that OnePlus will do the same. The company indicates that some carriers won’t take activate service on a device that has not been approved for use on the network.

Even though the OnePlus 5T has Band 25, 26 and 41 LTE support, it isn’t guaranteed to work on Sprint. Yes, it has Bands 2, 4 and 13, but no Verizon for you. The phone even has Band 66, but nope, no chance on Freedom Mobile in Canada. And it won’t work on Hungary’s MVM Net, Ireland’s Imagine, Tiscali in Italy, Masmovil and Neo-Sky in Spain, SWAN and Slovanet in Slovakia and Net1 in Sweden.

Alas, some carriers won’t approve of a OnePlus phone, so if you’re looking to jump to another carrier this holiday season, perhaps time it with a deal.