It’s Thanksgiving week — or Black Friday week, if you prefer — and Canada, Mexico and the United States can now get the iPhone X shipped in one or two weeks. The rest of the world remains on the 2-3 week step.

It seems that the iPhone X has overcome early production issues (some would say through questionable means) and that new stock has been focused on the North American region — notably, China is still on the 2-3 week tier.

Not that it matters much anyways — what will be more important is the shipping picture through to Christmas day. Will we be able to place an order on December 17 and have it arrive by Christmas Eve? Time will tell.