Google isn’t exactly known for its limitless holiday generosity, especially when it comes to hardware deals, but Play Store shoppers can actually get a bunch of substantially discounted stuff right now, with more sweet software promotions to follow tomorrow and run through November 27 in “select markets.”

Android gamers are looking at savings of up to 80 percent on a rich collection of “premium” titles, including Call of Duty: Black Ops Zombies, Lego Ninjago: Shadow of Ronin and Lego Jurassic World.

Of those three, you can score the maximum 80 percent markdown only for Jurassic World, but there are other decidedly fun games available at identical discounts, like Shadow Fight 2 Special Edition, Day R Premium and Dice With Buddies.

Hundreds of additional “must-have” Android apps are also part of this huge Google Play blowout, while Play Music subscriptions are once again free for the first four months as long as you’ve never tried the audio streaming service before.

Digital media collectors should be happy to hear they can now own any one movie at 50 percent off list and get 25 percent off a TV season of their choice as well starting on Turkey Day.

Movie rentals are dropping to 99 cents a pop on November 25 only, and last but not least, look for gratis $5 credit towards any book priced at over $5 from tomorrow, November 23. Hopefully, you won’t get too distracted at the traditional Thanksgiving family dinner.