Galaxy S9 phones may appear at CES, launch in March
There’s been some talk about the Galaxy S9 generation won’t be a tide change from the Galaxy S8 and it seems like we’re getting some strong affirmation from a reliable source.
Evan Blass, reporting for VentureBeat, is reporting from a source that the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ may appear at CES 2018 in Las Vegas. So far, the earliest Galaxy S-series device reveal occurred for the Galaxy S II in mid-February during MWC 2011. Still, there are dedicated event plans set for March, so we may not learn the full details of what these device entail.
The S9 devices are said to look much like the S8 devices, much like how the Galaxy S7 series took on the appearance of the Galaxy S6 and how Apple’s iPhone ‘s’ models look similar to the year-ago main models. The S9 will have a 5.8-inch Infinity Display while the S9 Plus will have a 6.2-inch unit — both with tapers to the sides and Super AMOLED technology.
That said, the rear-side dual cameras will change orientation from horizontal to vertical and AKG-tuned stereo speakers will be included on the device. The fingerprint sensor will move away from the camera area to the bottom.
While both S9 and S9 Plus will achieve parity on many specifications, there’s one new divide between the two, other than screen size and battery capacity. The S9 will retain 4GB of RAM while the Plus model may have 6GB — a privilege that has only been with select Asian markets. The headphone jack and microSD support stay put and internal storage will be standardized at 64GB.
Samsung is reported to have early inventory of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset reserved for these devices. Other markets will see variants of the devices with a new Samsung-made Exynos SoC.
There will be a new Desktop Experience or “DeX” dock that will allow the phone to connect to a large-format display and be used with a mouse. The screen is positioned flat to allow for it to be used as a keyboard or a touchpad.
Samsung may be looking to compete with the likely announcement from competitor Huawei that it will officially enter into a device carriage agreement with AT&T at CES.