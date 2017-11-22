Instead of (successfully) flooding the market with a bunch of new smartphones carrying a classic name, like HMD Global, TCL has timidly launched only two BlackBerry-branded Androids in its first year of exclusive license ownership.

At least one of them proved an unexpectedly major commercial hit, which will no doubt prompt a sequel early next year. We’re talking a bona fide upgrade, of course, rather than a minor performance revision with a fresh coat of paint.

Enter the BBF100-1, a model number that makes for a logical follow-up to the BBB100-1, aka original KEYone, and BBD100-1, known to the public as the BlackBerry Motion.

Already revealed to sport a 1620 x 1080 touchscreen, just like the BlackBerry KEYone, in addition to a retro but productive as always QWERTY keyboard, the BBF100-1 also appears to pack a Snapdragon 660 processor and 6GB RAM.

That’s according to a newly surfaced Geekbench listing that seems to erroneously identify the phone’s manufacturer as Qualcomm. We’re pretty sure TCL is in charge of production under that BlackBerry Mobile license, and although early benchmarking info can sometimes be misleading, this fits perfectly with our expectations for the… KEYtwo?

6 gigs of RAM would provide buttery smooth multitasking, an upper mid-range SD660 SoC sounds like the perfect compromise between raw power and energy efficiency, and already, this presumably unpolished BBF100-1 prototype runs Android 8.0 Oreo. Too bad we may still have a few months to wait for a full and official announcement.