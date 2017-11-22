Amazon Echo Show regains YouTube access

YouTube is back and fuller than ever on the Amazon Echo Show, the Alexa-enabled speaker with a touchscreen.

Back in late September, Amazon alleged that Google took its video sharing service off as a content source for its new smart speaker. Google responded in a statement saying that the “broken” user experience on the Echo Show didn’t meet its terms of service.

There was some speculation that the interface was quite spartan — a search bar with thumbnail showcase — too spartan for YouTube’s liking with video suggestions and ads. So, instead of that view, telling Alexa to “open YouTube” will grant users what is essentially a website view of a YouTube page — ugly ads and all.

“We’re excited to offer customers the capability to watch even more video content from sources such as Vimeo, YouTube, and Dailymotion on Echo Show,” an Amazon spokesperson told Voicebot. “More video sources will be added over time.”

If you prefer to navigate YouTube by voice, you can still do so by asking Alexa to “search YouTube” and you’ll get the old look with the thumbnails and all.

In any case, having YouTube back on the Echo Show will definitely help its case to consumers as the holidays come through.