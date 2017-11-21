Whether you choose to love or hate Lenovo for reinventing or burying the beloved Motorola brand, you have to admire the company’s tenacity in pushing the modular smartphone concept against all odds and market trends.

More open to America’s other three major carriers than in previous years, “Lenovorola” can still count Verizon as a key retail partner. Most new Moto Mods come first to Big Red, eventually expanding to Best Buy and Amazon, so it stands to reason that bargain hunters rely on the nation’s leading wireless service provider for top deals on these unique accessories.

Without much fanfare, Verizon jumped the gun a few days before Black Friday, discounting every single available Moto Mod by a massive 50 percent. Unfortunately, a few magnetic add-ons for your first or second-gen Moto Z device are already listed as “out of stock” online.

On the bright side, you can still get the hot new Polaroid Insta-Share Printer, or InstaPrint Moto Mod, for $99.99 instead of $199.99 at the time of writing. Or a $39.99 Moto Gamepad with dual control sticks, a D-pad, 4 action buttons, and up to 8 hours of built-in battery endurance in game time.

Both the original JBL SoundBoost and SoundBoost 2 speaker mods are up for grabs at $39.99 after a cool markdown of 40 bucks, while the typically extravagant Insta-Share Projector is… slightly more affordable at the moment, fetching $149.99.

You can also pay just $149.99 for a Moto 360 Camera mod, $19.99 for a Style Pack or Style Shell from Kate spade New York and TUMI respectively, or score a cheaper than ever $39.99 mophie juice pack. Such a shame the $125 Hasselblad True Zoom Camera and $75 Smart Speaker with Amazon Alexa are among the unavailable Moto Z and Z2-compatible enhancements.