Verizon has been unusually generous of late, piling on the Pixel 2 trade-in deals and taking a whopping 50 percent off even the newest Moto Mods before unveiling its actual list of discounts and special offers for the “biggest shopping day of the year.”

Following the example of pretty much everyone in the retail business these days, Big Red is turning Black Friday from a 24-hour thing into an extended gift-giving affair starting online Thursday and going “all weekend long.”

Physical stores will join the party on the actual Black Friday, and all in all, Verizon’s holiday deals this year are… convoluted and confusing. A little vague too, as we’re merely told the Google Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL, Samsung Galaxy S8, S8+, Note 8 and Moto Z2 Force will be available for up to 50 percent off with unlimited plans.

No words on which of those devices will go half off, and no details on the rest of the markdowns. You’re obviously looking at promo credits with monthly payment plans rather than outright savings, but at least you’re not required to hand over a used phone of any kind.

If you also get a 32GB on-contract iPad, you can pay a measly extra $199, while the “new” (read unreleased) Ellipsis 10 HD tablet will only set you back $29.99 with a two-year agreement.

“Select” Android smartphones on device payment are looking at time-limited $100 price reductions with Verizon unlimited plans, while the Google Home and Home Mini are just about ready to drop to $79.99 and $29.99 respectively, the latter also including a $10 prepaid card.

In addition to the aforementioned iPad deal, you can get $250 off the retail price of “any” iOS tablet with a two-year contract, or $300 off if you also purchase an iPhone. Unfortunately, there are no separate promotions for iPhone buyers.