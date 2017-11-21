The fifth largest wireless service provider in the US wants to make quite a splash during the impending “Black Friday Weekend”, holding a very special sale on some of the world’s best smartphones from November 22 to 27.

Starting tomorrow, Wednesday, early holiday shoppers at US Cellular can get a Samsung Galaxy S8, iPhone 8, LG G6 or Moto Z Force completely free of charge. What’s the catch, you ask?

It’s pretty straightforward, and you don’t have to jump through a lot of hoops. Simply trade in an iPhone 6 or Samsung Galaxy S6 or “better” or LG G6, V20 or V30 in “working condition and undamaged”, as well as sign up for an unlimited USC data plan.

It’s obviously not a good idea to replace a functional LG V30 or even a V20 with a G6, but if you still own a mint-condition Galaxy S6, S7, iPhone 6 or 7, turning it in for a gratis upgrade could put a big smile on your face at the traditional Thanksgiving family dinner.

US Cellular has a little something, something to offer customers not in a position to trade in an eligible pre-owned phone too, namely the same aforementioned high-end devices for only $10 a month.

Apple’s iPhone 8 typically fetches 30 monthly payments of $23.30, mind you, while the Galaxy S8 requires regular $24.60 installments, the Moto Z2 Force sets you back $20 a month, and the LG G6 $15. Too bad there’s no Black Friday Weekend discount in store for iPhone X, 8 Plus, Galaxy Note 8, S8+ or LG V30 buyers.