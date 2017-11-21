iOS

Get free iPhone 8, Galaxy S8 or LG G6 from US Cellular with qualifying trade-in

Contents
Advertisement

The fifth largest wireless service provider in the US wants to make quite a splash during the impending “Black Friday Weekend”, holding a very special sale on some of the world’s best smartphones from November 22 to 27.

Starting tomorrow, Wednesday, early holiday shoppers at US Cellular can get a Samsung Galaxy S8, iPhone 8, LG G6 or Moto Z Force completely free of charge. What’s the catch, you ask?

It’s pretty straightforward, and you don’t have to jump through a lot of hoops. Simply trade in an iPhone 6 or Samsung Galaxy S6 or “better” or LG G6, V20 or V30 in “working condition and undamaged”, as well as sign up for an unlimited USC data plan.

It’s obviously not a good idea to replace a functional LG V30 or even a V20 with a G6, but if you still own a mint-condition Galaxy S6, S7, iPhone 6 or 7, turning it in for a gratis upgrade could put a big smile on your face at the traditional Thanksgiving family dinner.

US Cellular has a little something, something to offer customers not in a position to trade in an eligible pre-owned phone too, namely the same aforementioned high-end devices for only $10 a month.

Apple’s iPhone 8 typically fetches 30 monthly payments of $23.30, mind you, while the Galaxy S8 requires regular $24.60 installments, the Moto Z2 Force sets you back $20 a month, and the LG G6 $15. Too bad there’s no Black Friday Weekend discount in store for iPhone X, 8 Plus, Galaxy Note 8, S8+ or LG V30 buyers.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
100%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Source
US Cellular
Posted In
Android, iOS, Phones
Tags
Android, Apple, Black Friday, Black Friday 2017, Black Friday 2017 deals, black friday deals, G6, Galaxy S8, iOS, iPhone 8, LG, Moto Z Force, Moto Z2 Force, Motorola, News, Samsung, Trade-In, trade-in deals, trade-in program, unlimited data, unlimited data plans, unlimited plans, US Cellular
, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Adrian Diaconescu

Adrian has had an insatiable passion for writing since he was in school and found himself writing philosophical essays about the meaning of life and the differences between light and dark beer. Later, he realized this was pretty much his only marketable skill, so he first created a personal blog (in Romanian) and then discovered his true calling, which is writing about all things tech (in English).