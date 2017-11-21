We’ve had reason to believe the OnePlus 5 was no longer being produced for American, European and Australian markets for more than a month now, and unsurprisingly, the company’s General Manager in India just confirmed the same goes for that particular region as well.

Although you can still find the June 2017-launched 5.5-incher on both Amazon.in and the official local OnePlus e-store, inventory is most likely limited, and once it’s sold out, the Chinese OEM will have “only one product in the market.”

Bizarrely enough, the company’s native land remains the only important territory where the hot new 5T is not just unavailable, but also absent from the official website. That’s set to change on November 28, when pricing and availability details for China will be revealed at a special “New View” event.

November 28 is the wide release date of the 2:1 6-incher in India as well, where a “limited period sale” is live at the time of writing on oneplusstore.in, with Amazon Prime members also allowed to jump on the “new view” bandwagon early for a few hours only.

As far as the rest of the world is concerned, namely Canada, the United States, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Sweden, United Kingdom and Hong Kong, there are no restrictions or limitations to take into account.

At least for the time being, you can get the OnePlus 5T with little to no hassle from your local OnePlus e-store. But keep in mind delivery estimates could start slipping any minute now.