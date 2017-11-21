Android

OnePlus 5T Review: Get this one! (Video)

Watch our full review of the brand new OnePlus 5T. One of our biggest complaints with smartphones in 2017 is that they’ve become just too expensive. Like seriously, devices like the iPhone X are almost as expensive as a full blown MacBook. I don’t really think you’re getting $1000 worth of phon and the arrival of the OnePlus 5T allows me to have a device that can prove why.

Let me put this to you in perspective: If you damage an iPhone X in any way that pushes the repairs out of warranty, guess how much money you’ll have to pay to replace it? No, you’re not seeing photoshop work.. You’re gonna have to cough an insane five and a half Benjamin’s to get it fixed. So if I told you that you can buy one of the best Android phones of 2017 for that same price, what would you say?

Watch our full video to learn more.

