Motorola Black Friday runs from Moto Z2 Play through to Moto E4 Plus

Motorola has an array of deals on almost all of the phones it is currently selling and this array is a little confusing.

For starters, all the deals have different start and end dates, so pay attention if your shopping schedule’s all wacky. We have them all sorted out in a nicely organized chart.

Device Deal Total Price Validity (Central Time) Moto Z2 Play $100 off $399.99 November 22 through December 1 Moto X4 $60 off $339.99 November 19 through November 27 Moto G5 Plus $30 off 32GB / $75 off 64GB $199.99 / $224.99 November 23 through November 27 Moto E4 Plus $20 off 16GB / $30 off 32GB $159.99 / $169.99 November 19 through December 2 Moto Z $100 off $399.99 November 19 through November 27

In all of these cases, all you have to do to get the discount is add a device to your cart at Motorola.com and then pay up while the deal is being offered.

And if you’re giving these phones away as gifts, all of these devices except for the Moto Z, which is fit only for AT&T and T-Mobile, are compatible for use on the four major US networks.

Also, you can take advantage of the following Moto Mod deals:

25 percent all Moto Mods from November 19 through December 2

Get the Hasselblad True Zoom with any Moto Z-series device and get $50 off

And there’s an ongoing offer bringing a free Insta-Share Projector Mod for every Moto Z2 Force purchase through December 31

Have fun, y’all! The link to all the madness is down below.