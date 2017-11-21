Android

Mint SIM doubles the value on Black Friday, goes free with Best Buy next week

Contents
Advertisement

Wholesale wireless service provider Mint SIM has a couple of deals coming up for the next week or so and it all starts on Friday with a two-for-one deal on its data bundles. And it really helps if you’re a new customer.

The network, which takes in AT&T and T-Mobile phones, sells three bundles — all with unlimited talk, text and low-speed data — with different buckets of LTE-speed data on LTE. While the network offers upfront pricing for three term lengths, this deal will essentially give you a twofer — 6 months of service for the price of 3 months. That means $45 for 2GB of high-speed data per month for six months, $60 for 5GB and $75 for a more wholesome 10GB. This deal runs starting from Friday.

The second deal brings three months of free service at the 5GB level for anyone buying an unlocked phone from Best Buy from November 27 through December 2.

The network accepts Android and iPhones as long as they’re network-compatible, so have a crack at it if you think it’s the best fit you can find.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
100%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Via
Best Buy
Source
Mint SIM
Posted In
Android, BlackBerry, iOS, Phones
Tags
Best Buy, Black Friday, carriers, Deals, discounts, Mint SIM, News, Prepaid, Unlocked, US
, , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang

Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.