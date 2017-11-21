Wholesale wireless service provider Mint SIM has a couple of deals coming up for the next week or so and it all starts on Friday with a two-for-one deal on its data bundles. And it really helps if you’re a new customer.

The network, which takes in AT&T and T-Mobile phones, sells three bundles — all with unlimited talk, text and low-speed data — with different buckets of LTE-speed data on LTE. While the network offers upfront pricing for three term lengths, this deal will essentially give you a twofer — 6 months of service for the price of 3 months. That means $45 for 2GB of high-speed data per month for six months, $60 for 5GB and $75 for a more wholesome 10GB. This deal runs starting from Friday.

The second deal brings three months of free service at the 5GB level for anyone buying an unlocked phone from Best Buy from November 27 through December 2.

The network accepts Android and iPhones as long as they’re network-compatible, so have a crack at it if you think it’s the best fit you can find.