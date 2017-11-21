HTC’s seemingly endless financial difficulties and steadily diminishing industry relevance have spawned surprisingly few and decidedly modest deals for the impending holiday season.

Pompously billed the Taiwanese OEM’s “Blackest Friday”, the busiest shopping days of 2017 see the HTC U11 marked down a paltry $50 stateside. That means you’ll still be paying at least $599 for the six month-old 5.5-incher with a 16:9 aspect ratio and pretty thick screen bezels, or $679 if you opt for a 6GB RAM/128GB ROM configuration.

To sweeten the otherwise humdrum deal, HTC also throws in a free pair of JBL Reflect Aware C earphones and Fetch accessory through November 29. The former gift is typically valued at $199.99, but available now for $149.99 separately, while the latter has a retail worth of $19.99.

If you’ve never heard of it, the HTC Fetch is basically a small and lightweight key-ring fob that helps you locate your misplaced phone, also warning you when you’re about to leave the precious new U11 behind. As for the complimentary JBL USB-C sport earphones, they might feel like an unnecessary add-on, given that the U11 is already bundled with a more than decent pair of USonic earbuds as standard.

Other unimpressive “Blackest Friday” deals include a $200 Bolt we already covered last week, sold alongside the same Fetch companion, and a $5 case blowout for the ancient One A9, M9 and M8. No love for prospective U11 Life buyers, and the $499 U Ultra is completely out of stock to add insult to injury.