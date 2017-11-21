Chinese students “forced” to work at Foxconn, build iPhone X

“We are being forced by our school to work here.”

The Financial Times is reporting that up to 3,000 students, aged between 17 and 19, out of Zhengzhou Urban Rail Transit School and being forced to work at Foxconn’s local factories.

“The work has nothing to do with our studies.”

The school requires three months of work experience for its students to graduate. One student said that they had to assemble 1,200 cameras for the iPhone X during her 11-hour workdays — Chinese labor law bars workweeks running beyond 40 hours for student interns.

Both Apple and Foxconn, officially Hon Hai Precision Industry Ltd., admit that audits have turned up overtime logs for student workers when there shouldn’t have been overtime. Both insist that the students worked by their own will and that they were paid in full for work done, but that the overtime violated its internal policies.

Swing season at the Zhengzhou factory usually sees the 100,000 year-round employees supplemented with 200,000 more, one employee claimed. That’s when iPhone production capacity can jump to 20,000 units daily. But with the iPhone X, the need for seasonal labor was perceived to be much greater this year — a delayed production schedule meant a shorter run through the holiday season.

The Henan provincial government has been pressuring local vocational schools in Zhengzhou, Kaifeng, Nanyang and Xinxiang to send “work experience students” with notices. One local official said that the province wants to do everything in its power to curry favor with Foxconn and keep it in Zhengzhou.

Despite reform after reform, the Chinese labor marketplace takes a lax attitude towards regulations and protections for its participants.