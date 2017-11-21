Apple cuts back on in-house R&D for Micro-LED

Apple may be outsourcing some of its research and development of Micro-LED, the display technology it may be looking to use on future devices with smaller graphic interfaces like the Apple Watch and VR headsets.

Digitimes reports from its sources that Apple has cut down on its in-house team based in Taiwan due to a stumbling block in the transfer of LEDs to substrates. Most, if not all of the team is reportedly made up of members of LuxVue, a company that Infinite Loop reportedly acquired in 2014 — Apple has never confirmed its ownership of LuxVue. The bulk of the work shifts now to a US-based department.

It’s supposed that TSMC, Apple’s mobile chipset producer of choice, is also being tapped as a partner to develop a way around the transfer issue through an application to silicon backplanes.