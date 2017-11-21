Still can’t find the perfect discounted smartphone out there among the dozens of options from both manufacturers and general retailers, but don’t feel like waiting for the actual Black Friday frenzy to begin either?

Maybe you don’t need a fancy high-ender after all, and your ideal holiday gift for yourself or an unpretentious loved one is Amazon’s marked-down Moto G5 Plus. No, not the ad-supported Prime Exclusive version that starts at $175, but the standard 2GB RAM/32GB ROM model fetching $169.99, no doubt for a limited time only.

This one has no sponsored screensavers and is available at a hefty $60 off its list price exclusively in a “lunar gray” flavor. Currently running close-to-stock Android 7.0 Nougat software, the 5.2-inch mid-ranger will obviously score 8.0 Oreo goodies down the line, and presumably, one more update before eventually kicking the bucket.

There’s clearly no comparing the original Moto G5 Plus with the refreshed G5S Plus, but the latter is no longer sold at a $50 introductory discount, costing a significantly higher $279.99 in its entry-level configuration.

Unlocked for unrestricted use on both GSM and CDMA networks nationwide, the G5 Plus also features 1080p display resolution, octa-core Snapdragon 625 processing power, an “all-day” battery, TurboPower charging, premium metal design, fingerprint recognition, a 12MP rear camera with f/1.7 aperture, and 5MP wide-angle selfie shooter. Not too shabby for a measly 170 bucks three days before Black Friday.