This was truly impossible to imagine just 10 months ago, when Xiaomi refused to release its smartphone shipment scores for what it called a “make-up” year, but the Chinese brand has been without a doubt the mobile industry’s top 2017 performer.

Month after month, affordable Mi handsets grew more and more popular in countries like India, propelling the OEM to the number two spot in the world’s number two market during Q3, narrowly behind regional (and global) champion Samsung.

The International Data Corporation went one step further and ranked Xiaomi first in India for the July – September timeframe, tied with Samsung, but either way, the company absolutely does not intend to rest on its laurels.

Even as it continues to expand across Western territories, Xiaomi still wants to pay extra attention to India, teasing on Twitter the announcement of “more plans for our commitment to the visionary Make-in-India programme.”

A mystery i-themed device is apparently “coming soon”, and you can bet the farm on it originating in India as far as both design and actual production are concerned. Of course, Xiaomi has been an early participant in the local government’s initiative since 2015, with everyone from Samsung to Huawei and even Apple nowadays involved in the “visionary” project.

Xiaomi is encouraging parts suppliers to open factories in India, as well as saving a whopping $1 billion to invest in 100 local startups over the next half a decade to “create an ecosystem of apps & services.”

But the rest of the world will not be ignored either now that Xiaomi is among the top five smartphone vendors in 12 countries besides India and China. Unfortunately, founder and CEO Lei Jun is as cautious as always regarding a potential US expansion, cryptically hinting his company “may” consider North America “by end of next year.”