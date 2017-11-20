Despite the opinion of many that Android Wear 2.0 is in a state of disrepair, there are still watches stepping up to the plate, keeping the platform alive.

One of the players that dropped out of the race, though, is Verizon. Its Wear24 smartwatch lasted just 4 months on store shelves. The price definitely didn’t help: $299.99 with a service contract didn’t make the most sense, given all the opining done on the OS.

Still, it’s a cellular smartwatch and it works on Verizon’s bands and even if you forego all that, it’s got Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. If you want a crack at one, reseller Yapper Wireless on eBay has units available at a major discount. All you have to pay is $129.99. And yes, there’s free shipping. Just to be clear, the units are “brand new,” but the packaging has been opened.

All three finishes — stainless steel, gunmetal black and rose gold — are available.