The high-end Moto Z2 Force may have had trouble garnering a decent following stateside due to the appeal of the slightly humbler Z2 Play, and not just because there are so many great flagship phones around with more attractive designs.

Despite sporting a single rear-facing camera, Full HD screen resolution, a middling Snapdragon 626 processor instead of the Z2 Force’s 835 powerhouse, and 3GB RAM in a Verizon-specific configuration, the Moto Z2 Play is constantly in the limelight with sweet deals and discounts.

If you felt the modular 5.5-incher was quite irresistible at $120 or $240 (with monthly installment plans), but somehow resisted Verizon and Best Buy’s previous promos anyway, it’s probably time to surrender to the bargain of a lifetime.

If you hurry, and don’t mind signing a new agreement or adding a line to an existing Verizon account, Best Buy will let you score the Moto Z2 Play for no upfront payment, with just $0.99 owed each month for two years.

That’s less than 24 bucks in total, and there are no catches besides the aforementioned “New Line or New Account” condition. The final price includes a $216 Best Buy instant discount and $7 a month bill credits.

Alternatively, you can pay $7.99 a month if you’re already on Big Red and only looking for an upgrade, which still adds up to an affordable $192 or so, compared to the phone’s $408 list price.